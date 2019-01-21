Right here, right now

× Expand photos courtesy of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau Fred and Sherri Whitworth of Josephine’s Tea Room and Gift Shop in Godfrey (left and right) were presented with a Local Legends award. Ben and Trudi Allen of The Loading Dock in Grafton, last year’s Local Legends, join the Whitworths for the award presentation.

Highlighting efforts in the past year and looking toward the months ahead, hundreds of stakeholders gathered at Alton’s Best Western Premier Hotel on Jan. 17 to celebrate just what makes this region a place people want to be — and see.

Extending a warm welcome, John Hopkins of Gori Julian kicked off the gathering to remember last year’s successes and lead the crowd toward a vision of the year ahead.

“We’ve been through a lot of planning and reorganization this past year, but at the core backbone of this all is our ability and passion to enhance economic development on the theme It All Starts with a Visit,” said Hopkins, board chairman for the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“If you build a place where people want to visit, then you have built a place where people want to live,” he said. “If you build a place that people want to live, then you have built a place where people want to work; and if you build a place where people want to work, then you have built a place where business has to be. It all starts with a visit.

“Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau works with Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties to make this special place that we all call home more appealing to the rest of the world,” he said.

The bureau is the result of a rebranded Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, with an expanded territory that now reaches to Collinsville and Macoupin County.

Brett Stawar took the podium handoff from Hopkins, as president and chief executive officer of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. He introduced key stakeholders and personnel, and shared statistics about the bureau’s impact on 2018 tourism, along with plans for the year ahead.

“The latest trends show employment up 4 percent in the (tourism) industry, supporting 3,950 jobs in our region,” Stawar said. “And those related tax receipts are also up by 5.4 percent, for a whopping $15.79 million going back into our region’s government to support all of our quality of life. And how did we get to those numbers? By visitors spending money — an amazing $538.8 million.”

Stawar talked about numbers for group sales, with visitors coming not only for recreation, but also for education, meetings, and sports.

“Our groups accounted for more than 17,000 visitors, raising an economic impact of $474,584,” Stawar said.

The visitor center in downtown Alton welcomed more than 15,000 visitors through its doors, he added.

The bureau was recognized in 2018 for its annual visitor guide, receiving a coveted “best visitor publication” award from the state of Illinois. Stawar pointed out that the 2019 guide has been expanded, in page count and circulation.

Helping further spread the word about what the region has to offer were 22 travel writers hosted by the bureau, resulting in placements in 20 travel magazines and an additionally earned media coverage value of $690,668.

The impact of word getting out when Deluxe’s Small Business Revolution came to town brought with it another $2 million in earned media and still more national exposure for the region.

“Building a legendary destination relies on transforming bold dreams into a passionate reality. The Great Rivers & Routes region flows with those spirits,” Stawar added. “In the past years, we raised our glasses to people like Chad Nelson and Felicia Breen from Mississippi Mud Pottery and Ann Badasch from My Just Desserts.”

He then introduced the bureau’s 2018 Local Legends: Jan and Joe DeSherlia of Grafton Harbor and Ben and Trudi Allen of The Loading Dock in Grafton.

The DeSherlias and the Allens introduced the newest Local Legends — Mac Lenhardt of Mac’s Time Out Lounge in Alton, along with Fred and Sherri Whitworth of Josephine’s Tea Room and Gift Shop in Godfrey. They were presented with symbolic handmade mugs created by Alton’s own Mississippi Mud Pottery. Videos and stories of these Local Legends will be used throughout the year by the bureau to promote tourism.

Other recognition awards were given to Chase Hopkins of Opera Edwardsville, the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, the Edwardsville Rotary Club and Cahokia Mounds. Alton Little Theater was also presented with the 2018 Tourism Trendsetter award.

The morning’s keynote speaker was Daniel Thomas, president and CEO of TimeZoneOne, a global creative communications agency and the public relations agency for Illinois tourism. A native New Zealander, Thomas has lived in Chicago for the past 11 years. His firm is the agency of record for the state of Illinois Tourism Public Relations. Thomas spoke about the importance of storytelling in promoting tourism.

Before the summit adjourned, Stawar highlighted future developments.

“You don’t have to go far to see things on an upward swing in Downtown Alton,” he said. “With the remnants of the Revolution lighting up Third Street and cash registers throughout town, things are buzzing. Also, toward the end of last year, developers continued advancing on turning Alton’s gems like the former Grand Theatre, Stratford Hotel, YMCA and even more of Broadway into redefining moments for Alton.”

He also mentioned key developments continuing in Edwardsville, Collinsville, Grafton and Jerseyville.

× Expand photo courtesy of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau Joe and Jan DeSherlia of Grafton Harbor present Mac Lenhardt (third from left) of Mac’s Time Out Lounge in Alton with a Local Legends award at the annual Tourism Summit on Jan. 17. Also on hand for the presentation are Jody Stewart of Mac’s Time Out (second from left) and Brad Rucker and Freddy Hatfill (from left, back row) of Grafton Harbor.