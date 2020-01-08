RISE Act increases financial aid options for undocumented and transgender students

Burrell

On Jan. 1, the implementation of the Retention of Illinois Students & Equity Act became effective. This new law impacts students, including but not limited to, qualifying undocumented and transgender students, making them eligible to apply for Illinois Student Assistance Commission-administered aid programs.

These Illinois students will now be able to apply for any student aid or benefit funded or administered by the state of Illinois, any state agency, or any public institution of higher learning. These funds include, but are not limited to, scholarships, grants, awards, stipends, room and board assistance, tuition waivers, or other financial or in-kind assistance.

As a four-year public institution, SIUE will continue to work with these student populations to ensure they are provided an opportunity to pursue post-secondary education. With the RISE Act, students will have more aid options available to them at SIUE.

“With the passing of the RISE Act, SIUE will be able to better assist students who might otherwise be limited regarding their scholarship and financial aid opportunities,” said Todd Burrell, director of undergraduate admissions. “We look forward to continuing to be a great college choice for many of these students. In addition, we look forward to working with not only Illinois students, but also all students seeking an SIUE education.”

To be considered for any aid available through the RISE Act, Illinois students need to complete the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid. This application is available at isac.org/students with all of the criteria information.

All students are strongly encouraged to list SIUE on the application, so admissions representatives can begin working immediately with students regarding their pathway to an SIUE education.

For more details, visit siue.edu/undocumented.

