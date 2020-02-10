Rise and Granite City will break ground to serve veterans and artists

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The old Granite City YMCA, 2001 Edison Ave., will transform into an apartment complex called Edison Avenue Lofts. RISE Community Development of St. Louis will start construction on the building in March.

Rise Community Development (Rise) and Granite City will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, on the grounds of City Hall, 2000 Edison Ave.

The former Tri-County YMCA, directly across from City Hall, will be converted into Edison Avenue Lofts, a 37 affordable 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, with 5,658 square feet of commercial space and 6,290 square feet of common area and amenities for use by residents. The development is focused on serving artists and veterans who may be interested in living downtown, in close proximity to amenities such as City Hall, restaurants and coffee shops, movie theater, and parks are within walking distance. Vacant for about 14 years, the former YMCA Building is the most prominent vacant building in the downtown Granite City area.

Amenities will include a formal lobby and gallery, computer lab, storage, on-site management and maintenance, laundry room, a fitness room, and a large studio area that will be made available for arts programming and other community benefit. The development will also provide sustainable, energy-efficient designed apartments with high-efficiency furnaces and appliances, off-street parking, and dedicated bike racks.

"It seems like everybody in Granite City has lasting memories of the 'Old YMCA Building’— from learning to swim as a child, to lifting weights in the basement as a teen, while watching the night life downtown out of those ground-level windows peering onto the streets,” Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer said. “Our people have a love affair with the place, and it was very important to us to see the building not only saved, but used well.”

Funding for the project will come from a variety of sources — affordable housing tax credit and historic rehabilitation tax credit equity provided by Associated Bank through Boston Capital, construction financing from FCB Banks, HOME funds provided by Madison County Community Development and the Illinois Housing Development Authority and US Bank NA made a IAHTC eligible charitable contribution. Rise is the developer, Altman Charter Company is the general contractor and the architect is Rosemann & Associates.

All members of the community are welcome to attend the groundbreaking.

