"Rising" revisited

Local author and Madison County native Ty Bechel, writing under the pen name T.A. Bechel, announces the release of the second volume of his autobiography, “Heroin Rising II: Out of the Ashes,” with a book release and signing Saturday, Sept. 8.

Bechel

Bechel’s open and honest dialogue about battling drug and alcohol addiction came front and center upon the release of the first volume, “Heroin Rising: A Tale of True Terror,” in April 2016. The second volume recounts Bechel’s first five years of recovery and sobriety, chronicling the ebbs and flows that came along with positive change, finding a God of his understanding, and the rebuilding of personal relationships torn apart from the destruction addiction yields.

“I hope those that read ‘Out of the Ashes,’ whether they are in active addiction, early recovery, are family members or friends, or are struggling with their own malady outside of addiction, will see there is hope for something better in life with a little bit of action and the willingness to change,” Bechel said.

The book release and signing will be noon until 2 p.m. at Riverbend Family Ministries, 131 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River, where copies of both volumes will be available for purchase. In addition, “Heroin Rising II: Out of the Ashes” will be available for purchase on Amazon or Kindle beginning Sept. 11.

“Heroin Rising: A Tale of True Terror” is available to purchase on Amazon or Kindle. Bechel will also release his first horror and thriller fiction title, “Reality or Madness: An Anthology of Fiction,” in early 2019.

For more information, call (618) 780-4843 or follow Bechel on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter