Riverbend celebrates opening of new OSF HealthCare Moeller Cancer Center

Madison County’s cancer rate is the second-highest in the state — topped only by that in Cook County. So the OSF HealthCare Moeller Cancer Center on the Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus in Alton is a welcome addition.

The $14 million,15,000-square-foot, single-story building will be home to the most-tenured medical and radiation oncologists in the Riverbend and will bring comprehensive, compassionate cancer treatment and support services under one roof. An enclosed walkway connects to the hospital and will allow for easy access to therapy, treatment and support services.

It’s estimated the new center will treat 600 new patients per year, with many now able to receive treatment locally instead of having to cross the river to St. Louis. RiverBend Growth Association President John Keller called the center the best example of a resurgence of growth and change for the region along the Mississippi.

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield presided over the blessing, a tradition for any new building or expansion in the OSF HealthCare system.

“Let us ask for God’s blessing this building, erected for care of the sick,” he said.

He also sprinkled holy water throughout the structure, including the entrance where many will walk through the doors looking for hope. The center is named for Mike and Amy Moeller, who made the largest private donation of $1 million toward the construction of the center. They also pledged $150,000 for sponsorship of an annual golf outing that supports ongoing services.

Moeller lost his father to cancer but he recalled his dad often prayed with patients, something he, Amy and their four children pledge to do. As he looked back toward the new building, he said, ”There is nothing in that building that is lacking, but what will make this place special is you all. It’s the people. It’s the caregivers. It’s the sisters. It’s everybody in this community that’ll make this a special place.”

Radiation Oncologist Dr. James Piephoff, who has been at Saint Anthony’s Health Center for 16 years, joked that he has waited a long time to see a new cancer center.

“This is a wonderful day," he said. "It’s been 199 months that I’ve been here at Saint Anthony’s, and I’ve made the comment that I was going to give them 200 months and that was it, so we made it,” he said, bringing laughs from the capacity crowd.

Piephoff also called the new center a game changer.

“We don’t treat cancer; we treat the individual who has cancer,” Peiphoff said “It is wonderful to now have a facility with everything under one roof that we need to seamlessly coordinate care.”

Sister M. Anselma, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center chief operating officer and a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, the original founders of Saint Anthony’s, said the goal was to make the center a beacon of hope. Planners visited cancer centers throughout the Midwest and sought input from patients to design every detail.

They also have choices about the kind of environment they want to create while receiving chemotherapy.

“Our patients can choose all of these different elements between privacy, openness, light, darkness, TV, silence, reading, being in the healing garden versus being in the infusion center in a chair with the nurses," she said. "There’s all these different choices they have to make this experience as easy as possible for them.”

President and CEO Ajay Pathak said the center is part of OSF HealthCare’s investment in transforming health care in the Riverbend. Pathak says cancer has affected almost everyone, so the community has felt passionate about supporting the project.

“We’ve seen a tremendous outpouring of support first and foremost by Mike and Amy Moeller for their generous contribution but also from key community leaders and businesses that have supported us so much from a fundraising standpoint to be able to get us to the point where we’re able to open the doors for our patients here in our community.”

Cancer survivors and those still undergoing treatment streamed through the building during tours after the dedication, blessing and chamber of commerce ribbon cutting. Single mother of three Crystal Dolbee of Wood River was among them. She was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer last November, and she’s still undergoing treatment. After her tour she declared, “This place is heaven!”

She also said, “This place gives you hope,” and added her favorite feature is the option to receive chemotherapy in the healing garden or enjoy privacy in the infusion bays that can be adapted to whatever patients want in their experience.

“It’s beautiful. They’ve got a garden here. It’s like on your back patio, your porch. You feel like you’re at home,” she said.

The center will officially begin operations Monday.

Here is more information about cancer care available now at the OSF HealthCare Moeller Cancer Center. The community capital campaign is ongoing and contributions can be made online.

Fast facts

The total project cost is $14 million. OSF HealthCare committed $11.5 million; and $2.2 million is part of a community campaign, with the largest gift of $1 million from Mike and Amy Moeller, who also pledged another $150,000 for annual golf sponsorship to support ongoing services. Mike is a financial planner whose father died of cancer. The capital campaign continues.

The most tenured radiation and medical oncologists in the Riverbend will be housed at the state-of-the-art center.

The one-story free-standing center is 15,500 square feet.

The walkway connecting the center to the hospital is 2,000 square feet. The connection will make for easy access to therapy, treatment and support services.

Six exam rooms connected by a hallway for patients and a separate rear hallway for care team members allow ease of entry.

Private registration and consultation rooms

Local and regional artists provided artwork. There were 1,200 submissions. The art selection committee narrowed choices to 30 and some spaces will be reserved for future contributions.

A 19- by 10-foot wall will bear a large “Footprints in the Sand” landscape, the biggest art installation inside the center by artist Tracy Sayers Trombetta of Brighton, who also owns The Painting Lady in downtown Alton.

The center has 16 treatment spaces for patients who need infusion services. Patients have choices: open bays for those who want to be with others during treatment, private bays for those who want to be alone, flexible lighting, a view of a healing garden, or receiving treatment in the healing garden.

New computerized tomography scanner connected to new linear accelerator for precision treatment aimed at preserving healthy tissue

High ceilings with large windows to maximize the feeling of openness and maximize natural light throughout the structure.

A Healing Garden developed with input from a cancer survivor who has experience with horticulture. It is strategically located outside the infusion center and features benches, concrete paths and a fountain.

A chapel off the lobby that has been designed with wheelchair access so patients can pray there.

Patient Education room to provide space for support group meetings, educational programs, plus art and music therapy.

Thirty trucks of concrete were poured for the vault to hold a new linear accelerator for precision radiation.

