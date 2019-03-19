Riverbend Earth Day Festival finds temporary home for 2019

This year’s eighth annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

The event offers local entertainment, food and drinks, an artisan’s market, environmental education, and more. The event will take place throughout the building, with vendors set up in the lobby, event space and brewery. The dining room will be open for business as usual.

The Old Bakery Beer Company has partnered with The Nature Institute and Sierra Club to host the festival as TNI undergoes staffing changes. The structure of the event is in keeping with previous years, but the event will be at The Old Bakery Beer Company rain or shine. This decision was made to reduce the chance of a rainout and to make the event manageable for the crew from The Old Bakery Beer Company. Management of the event is expected to be placed back into the hands of The Nature Institute in 2020.

“Riverbend Earth Day Festival is a great asset to our community, and we hated the idea of missing it, even just for one year,” said Lauren Pattan, owner and operator of The Old Bakery Beer Company. “So we decided to see what we could do to make it happen. We will be working together with The Nature Institute and Sierra Club to make sure that the event is in keeping with the wonderful atmosphere they have created for the past seven years.”

The festival is free, open to the public, and fun for all age. It will feature nature activities and information from a variety of environmental nonprofits. Educational animal presentations will be given by Serengeti Steve at 12:30 p.m. and TreeHouse Wildlife Center at 2:30 p.m. A second stage will feature live music throughout the day from local musicians. An artisan’s market will feature a variety of vendors, including Once Design, State Street Soap Company, Fire & Hammer Rings, and more. Organizers expect to host 50 nonprofits and artisans.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Old Bakery Beer Company and Poputopia Popcorn & Gourmet Sweets. The Old Bakery Beer Company will have a bar and food station set up in the event space alongside other vendors.

For more information, email lauren@oldbakerybeer.com.

