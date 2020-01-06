RiverBend Growth Association’s Annual Dinner Meeting is Jan. 23

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association hosts its Annual Dinner Meeting to honor community leaders and those who have made the Riverbend a great place to live and work. The event will be Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Commons on Lewis & Clark Community College Godfrey campus. The event begins at 5 p.m. with networking and registration; dinner at 6:15 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m. The event is in coordination with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, which will present the Spirit of Tourism Award winner.

The association will honor the 2019 Small Businesses of the Month, the chairs of active committees, and 2019 Chairman Rob Schwartz of Busey Bank. The RBGA will say thank you to those who are leaving the Board of Directors and welcome new members to the board. Schwartz will hand over the gavel to the 2020 Chairman Brad Goacher of Alton Memorial Hospital. Young Adults Committee students will be in attendance so guests can learn more about the committee’s goals and objectives. The group will also be raising money for their scholarship fund and their donation to a Riverbend nonprofit organization.

At the meeting, the RBGA will commemorate three community leaders who have showed exemplary leadership and contributions to the Riverbend. The award winners are Michael Haynes, executive director of Alton Parks and Recreation Department; Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, and the Riverbend CEO Program. These award winners have empowered the future leaders of the Riverbend and are being recognized for their dedication to Riverbend youth.

All RBGA members are encouraged to attend to show their support of the Riverbend region. Individual tickets and sponsorships are available. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight and recognition at the event, the association’s website, and social media page. For individual tickets or a sponsorship, visit growthassociation.com, call (618) 467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com. Sponsorship deadline is Jan. 17.

