RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee presents gift card raffle

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee presents the Riverbend Gift Card Raffle. With three chances to win, this is an opportunity to support both area youths and nonprofit organizations. Participants have a chance to win $1,300 in gift cards.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee consists of three representatives from the association’s member schools and mentors from the association’s membership. The high school representatives are two juniors and a senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

Each year the students collaboratively create, coordinate, and present a fundraiser that will benefit a Riverbend area nonprofit organization and one student from the committee. The students this year collected more than $2,500 in gift cards and will present a gift card raffle with three winners: first place is $1,300, second place is $750, and third place is $500.

The gift cards have been divided into three places. First-place prizes include gift cards to Bakers & Hale, Edison’s Entertainment, JJ Thermo’s, Tucker’s Automotive, White Birch, and more. Second-place prizes include Riverbend Axe Throwing, Roberts Motors, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Olga’s Kitchen, Shivers Frozen Custard, and more. Third-place prizes include Brush Hair + Makeup, Roma’s Pizza, Sammi’s Sandwiches, Happy Hour Barber Stop, Round Table, and more.

Tickets are $10 each. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/YAC-2020, call (618) 467-2280, or purchase in person at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion, 6722 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. For any questions about the raffle, call Alex St. Peters at (618) 467-2280 or email alex@growthassociation.com.

Last year the students held a trivia night at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club. They were able to raise $5,800 from the successful fundraiser. That money was split evenly and donated to Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, while the other half was given to Alton High School senior Grace Napp of in the form of a scholarship. Community Hope Center has been able to continue to serve the community with the donation.

