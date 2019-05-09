RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee recognizes achievements during year-end ceremony

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee recently held its year-end ceremony. The committee’s students, mentors, and area nonprofits were recognized for their hard work over the 2018-2019 school year. This year, the committee held a Trivia Night Fundraiser that raised $5,800 to be split between one student in the form of a scholarship and one nonprofit in the form of a donation.

The students on the committee are one senior and one junior from each of the five area high schools. They volunteer at five area nonprofits throughout the school year: American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Community Hope Center, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Pride Incorporated. After much discussion, the students decided to donate $2,900 to Community Hope Center.

During the year, the students receive points for their participation in the committee. After the points are tallied, the student with the most points receives the scholarship. For 2019, Grace Napp of Alton High School received $2,900 for the hard work and dedication she put into the Young Adults Committee.

The RiverBend Growth Association thanked the mentors for their dedication to the students and the committee: Lindsey Kahl of Midwest Members Credit Union, Jeff Lauritzen of COUNTRY Financial, Amber Scott of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Cindy Smalley of Cope Plastics, and Sandy Smith of TheBANK of Edwardsville. They also thanked the principals and delegates from each of the five area high schools: Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

