RiverBend Growth Association dinner focuses on future leaders

The RiverBend Growth Association Annual Dinner Meeting on Jan. 23 once again emphasized the effects of a united local business community.

It also was a chance for the organization to spotlight businesses and community leaders who make a difference in the day-to-day lives of Riverbend residents.

The award ceremony at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Commons building kicked off with Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar awarding Karen Baker-Brncic and The Alton Marina its annual Spirit of Tourism Award.

“There are a lot of exciting things going on in our area, and it is going to bring a lot of people here,” Baker-Brncic said. “If they come by boat, we are going to grab them and bring them to your business.”

The Small Business of the Month Award winners from 2019 were recognized again for their contributions to the community, charity efforts, and expression of pride. The RBGA also welcomed incoming members of the Board of Directors before thanking board members finishing their terms, and honored the heads of committees for their volunteer work, including the Young Adults Committee.

Three community leaders were given Chairman Awards for their leadership and contributions throughout 2019. The first recipient was Alton Park and Recreation Department Executive Director Michael Haynes for his efforts to find a new home for the RBGA’s annual Duck Race when Mississippi River flooding kept Raging Rivers in Grafton from being able to host.

“When contacted by the RBGA to ask for help ... Michael’s response was not ‘no,’ it was not ‘let me think about it,’ it was ‘let me see what I can do,” RBGA Chairman Rob Schwartz of Busey Bank said. “That was followed by ‘we will make it happen.’”

The Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation, represented by Ken Balsters, was awarded for its involvement with athletic programs and support of athletic trainers at nine high schools for the last 10 years.

“As with many planned programs, many times there are unanticipated additional benefits,” Balsters said. “Monica Student, the athletic trainer at Jersey Community High School, has grown the program at her school to include students who themselves are interested in pursuing the area of athletic training.”

The Riverbend CEO program, represented by Katie Sabolo, was recognized for the graduation of 52 students at three high schools since its inception in 2016.

“As these students return, they reinvest in our community, and it’s all going to pay off thanks to the wonderful community support we have here,” Sabolo said.

To close out the evening, Schwartz passed the gavel to incoming Chairman Brad Goacher of Alton Memorial Hospital and received a plaque for his service.

Goacher pointed out that all three Chairman Award recipients had something in common — a focus on the younger generation.

“We hope this focus on future leaders pays dividends on retention of our students after they graduate to become productive citizens of the Riverbend,” he said.

The RBGA is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River and Wood River Township.

