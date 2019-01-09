RiverBend Growth Association dinner to celebrate leadership

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Guests gather for a previous RiverBend Growth Association Dinner Meeting.

The RiverBend Growth Association will host its annual Dinner Meeting to honor community leaders and those who have helped strengthen the Riverbend.

The meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Commons on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with networking and registration; dinner will be at 6:15 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be in coordination with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, which will honor its Spirit of Tourism Award winner.

The RBGA will be honoring the 2018 Small Businesses of the Month, the chairs of active committees, and the 2018 chairman, John Roberts of Roberts Motors. During the program, the RBGA will express gratitude to members of the 2018 Board of Directors for their service to the Riverbend. The RBGA will say thank you to those who are leaving the board and welcome new members to the board. Roberts will hand over the gavel to the 2019 Chairman Rob Schwartz of TheBANK of Edwardsville.

All members of the RBGA are encouraged to attend this event to show their support of the Riverbend region. Individual tickets and sponsorships are available. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight and recognition at the event, the growth association’s website, and social media page. For information about individual tickets and sponsorships, visit the website, call the office at (618) 467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com. Sponsorship deadline is Jan. 16.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter