RiverBend Growth Association encourages use of face coverings

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is encouraging Riverbend area businesses and residents to mask up and help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“All we’re asking is for people to do their part to keep businesses open,” said John Keller, president of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Because of the resurgence of the virus in the Riverbend, businesses and organizations are operating under stricter guidelines. According to the Illinois COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, announced on July 15, mitigation strategies in high-risk settings, like bars and restaurants, will be automatically applied in a region that meets resurgence criteria. Mitigation strategies for settings like retail, fitness, and salons will be available if testing and contact tracing data at the local level indicate those mitigations are advisable.

“By wearing a mask, keeping six feet apart when possible, and following other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control we can slow the spread, and keep businesses open,” am RBGA press release states. “Riverbend area residents should be appreciative of the local businesses that have been implementing innovative and creative business practices during this time. Most businesses are now offering online ordering, delivery and carry-out, as well as other practices. The RBGA is proud of its members who have safely remained open, making it easier for residents to safely shop local.”

