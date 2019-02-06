RiverBend Growth Association helps officially open new Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Senior Services Plus Wellness Center Director Jake Shaw (in long-sleeved black shirt) is joined by trainers Aaron Elliott (blue shirt) and Amanda Luedke in demonstrating some of the newly purchased and installed equipment at the new facility.

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 4 for the grand opening of the Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus.

The Wellness Center features state-of-the-art equipment, more than 50 fitness classes, personal training, nutrition consulting, group classes, a holistic living series, massage therapy, a weight training club, and more.

The center has been in the works for the past nine years, and the dream became a reality thanks to the help of staff, generous donors, and the community. Alton now has a $2.2 million, 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility.

“This is an incredible day. It’s a lot of hard work, blood sweat, and tears, coming to fruition,” said Dr. Cindy Manjounes, Senior Services Plus board president. “We are living longer in this society, but we are not necessarily living healthier. That’s one of the things we are trying to help people with: to age more successfully and maybe stay in their homes a little longer, rather than go to a facility.”

“Everybody needs to sustain their lives in a fashion they are comfortable with,” former board president Zeke Jabusch said. “We’ve tried to make this facility a place of comfort, a place they can come and enjoy, socialize, do what they want in terms of exercise, and hopefully live a bit longer.”

Senior Services Plus CEO John Becker thanked Jabusch for all the work he contributed to the capital campaign and for never giving up on the project.

Senior Services Plus believes everyone should have access to an affordable health and wellness program to improve health and reach personal fitness goals. For more information about the Wellness Center, call (618) 465-3298, ext. 120, or visit their website. Hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

