RiverBend Growth Association moves Duck Race to Gordon Moore Park

× Expand ERIC STAUFFER DARK HORSE ART WOR Ducks make their way to the finish line.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s annual Duck Race has been moved due to the flooding of the mighty Mississippi River.

Duck Race 2019 will now be a “Party in the Park Duck Raffle” at the area of Gordon Moore Park’s Muenstermann Pavilion. The Party in Park Duck Raffle will be on May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., with the raffle being drawn around 6:30 p.m. This is a location change only.

Admission is $5 per person. Additional ducks will be available for purchase. Approximately 100 prizes will be given away.