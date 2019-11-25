RiverBend Growth Association panel to discuss new state laws

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is hosting an Economic Update Meeting featuring a panel discussion on the new Illinois laws regarding minimum wage, marijuana, and harassment.

The panel consists of Thomas Berry Jr. of Jackson Lewis P.C., Mike Fitzgerald of Scheffel Boyle, and Patrick King of MillerKing LLC. State Rep. Monica Bristow of District 111 is co-sponsoring the event with the RBGA at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the newly remodeled Julia’s Banquet Center in Eastgate Plaza. For RBGA members, the cost to attend this luncheon is $20; the cost is $25 for potential RBGA members.

“It is extremely important for Riverbend businesses to understand the changes happening with Illinois law in 2020 that will affect every employer and employee,” RBGA President John Keller said. “We are presenting this panel discussion to the Riverbend community so everyone can understand and adapt to the changing environment in Illinois workplaces.”

Illinois minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour by 2025, making it the first Midwestern state to raise the minimum wage to that level. Illinois is the 11th state to legalize marijuana, and this meeting will be a great place to learn about employee and employer rights. Employers in Illinois will also have new obligations related to employment contracts, training, and agency oversight under the new law intended to combat workplace harassment and provide greater protection for employees.

The RiverBend Growth Association is dedicated to providing the leadership necessary to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community. The RBGA is making sure its member organizations and potential members can understand the new laws to be enacted, and how to effectively traverse the new workplace environment these laws will create.

“I understand the opportunities and threats businesses are experiencing to stay competitive in this modern economy with the constant changes and challenges,” Bristow said. “I am excited to work with the RiverBend Growth Association again to help local businesses stay informed and thrive in this modern economy.”

Registration is available at http://bit.ly/REUM2019; for more information, visit growthassociation.com or call the office at (618) 467-2280. The last day to register for the event is Dec. 4.

