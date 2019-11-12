RiverBend Growth Association to host GivingTuesday event

RiverBend Growth Association

This GivingTuesday, the RiverBend Growth Association will celebrate giving by hosting a free GivingTuesday Get Together. The RBGA invites the public to learn more about, donate to, or sign up to volunteer with 10 Riverbend nonprofits from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Old Bakery Beer Company.

GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity. Every year, millions across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.

The RBGA’s GivingTuesday Get Together will create partnerships between Riverbend residents and area nonprofits. This event will help community members learn how they can use their time, talent, or treasure to give back to their community. Community members interested in learning more or wanting to become more involved are encouraged to attend.

“The RiverBend Growth Association is excited to facilitate partnerships between Riverbend community members and nonprofits who continually make our region a better, more inclusive place to live and work,” RBGA President John Keller explained. “This event is a great way to learn how to become more involved and become more aware of the different nonprofit agencies we have serving the Riverbend region.”

The ten nonprofit organizations in attendance will be The Alton Educational Foundation, American Cancer Society, Beverly Farm Foundation, Boy Scouts of Greater Saint Louis, Centerstone, IMPACT CIL, Kreative Kids Learning Center, Oasis Women’s Center, Refuge, and Riverbend Family Ministries.

Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. More than $400 million was raised online in 2018, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

“When GT launched in the U.S. in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for December 3, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”

Those interested in joining the RBGA’s GivingTuesday Get Together can visit Facebook to learn more.

