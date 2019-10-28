RiverBend Growth Association youth group selects nonprofits to assist

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee has selected the five nonprofits members will be volunteering with for the 2019-2020 school year: Beverly Farm Foundation, Centerstone, The Power of the Giraffe, Riverbend Family Ministries, and SNIP Alliance.

The committee consists of three representatives from the growth association’s member schools and mentors from the association’s membership. The high school representatives are two juniors and a senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

The student’s mentors are John Barnerd of Simmons Hanly Conroy with East Alton-Wood River High School, Terri Herbstreit of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union with Civic Memorial High School, Jeff Lauritzen of COUNTRY Financial with Roxana High School, Cindy Smalley of Cope Plastics with Alton High School, and Sandy Smith of Busey Bank with Marquette Catholic High School.

Students will volunteer with their chosen nonprofits from December through April. During this time, they will also plan an event to raise money and gain the skills necessary to design, organize, and host a fundraiser. The money they raise from the fundraiser will be split between a nonprofit and a student who was the most professional and active on the committee. The students will be having a RiverBend Raffle with gift cards from area businesses and organizations in the spring.

Last year, the students held a trivia night at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club that raised $5,800. That money was split evenly and donated to Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, while the other half was given to Alton High School senior Grace Napp in the form of a scholarship. Community Hope Center has been able to continue to serve the community with the donation.

