Riverbend Head Start and Family Services awarded $4.8 million grant

× Expand Essic Robinson Head Start preschoolers listen to Mayor Brant Walker as he reads one of their favorite books, “Llama, Llama Time to Share.”

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) announced $8,933,201 in federal funding to help children in Alton, Decatur, and Joliet access Head Start and Early Head Start programs. This funding comes through the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services that allocates funding, provides technical assistance, and helps build strategic partnerships to promote the social and economic well-being of children and families.

“When we support kids by investing in early childhood education and parental support programs, we give them all a fair shot at reaching for and achieving their full potential,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that provide children throughout Illinois with the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.”

“This federal funding helps ensure that children across Illinois have the strong foundation they need to flourish throughout preschool, elementary school, and beyond,” Durbin said. “Head Start programs are sources of countless success stories in our state and remain crucial for the healthy development of young children.”

The following organizations will receive funding:

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services — $4,845,810

Baby TALK Inc. — $591,933

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet Inc. — $3,495,458