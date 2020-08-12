Riverbend Head Start appoints new board chairman

Braida

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, an early childhood and family development nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Angela Braida, director of operations and compliance at Ziemer, as chairman of its Board of Directors.

Braida, who joined the board in 2013, succeeds Kristin Tanzyus, market manager in workplace banking at PNC Bank in Missouri and Downstate Illinois, who had served as chairman since 2018.

“It has been a great honor to have served as chairman of the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services’ Board of Directors,” Tanzyus said. “I am proud of all the accomplishments in the past several years. It amazes me how we help over 1,000 children and their families each year from parents gaining confidence to enroll in school, move into their first home, or simply understanding how to help their child socially and emotionally. It all impacts the greater community. I am confident in our future and in Angela’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”

In past years, Braida served on the board of Alton Pride Incorporated. She is also a charter member and first president of the Rotary of the Riverbend. As a part of her commitment to giving back, she spent six years coordinating a golf tournament fundraiser for Andy’s Tire and Auto to benefit the 5A’s animal shelter.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed as the chairman of the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services’ Board of Directors,” Braida said. “Joining the board years ago was an easy decision for me. They provide opportunities for children that others do not. They empower parents and provide the support resources to help families thrive. Children are the most important gift we have, as they represent our hope for the future. Making sure all children are given the opportunity to thrive and learn is a priority we all must work to achieve. When we help a child, we open doors to the future … Whether they become loving parents or doctors, each will play a part in making the world a better place. But we must start at an early age to give them the love and support needed to make them healthy, happy and confident. When we fail to do this, we have lost an opportunity to create a future leader, parent, teacher or even fireman.”

During the past seven years, Braida has served on the executive committee of the board and on the Finance Committee. She has been involved in assisting the agency in streamlining the organization’s bank accounts as well as investing operation reserves in a manner that is both responsible and leveraging a strong position to ensure the financial stability of the agency for generations to come.

“I’m honored to partner with Angela as our board chair,” said Gene Howell, president and CEO of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. “She has a vision to continue to strengthen the agency capacity through a collaborative relationship of the board of directors, policy council and our management team.”

Braida gladly accepted her new role.

“My goal as chair of the board for the next two years is to simply continue the great works that Head Start has already established and work with the board, Head Start staff, and the community to continue to look at ways in our ever-changing world to make improvements where necessary so that together, we can give so many children in the Metro East the hand up to become the best that they can be.”

In addition to the appointment of Braida as chair, the Board of Directors also filled and elected other officer roles for the 2020-2021 board cycle. The board members appointed to new roles include James Wing of New American Funding as vice chairman, Jen Weber of the Bethalto School District as treasurer and Sandy Smith of Busey Bank as secretary. In addition, two new board members were elected, including Damian Jones of S.A.L.T. Youth and Kira Hamann of SIUE Early Childhood.

