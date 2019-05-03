Rivers on the rise, Grafton once again facing flood effects

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Officials set up roadblocks ahead of flooding in 2015.

With rising water encroaching on roads and riverbanks, Grafton officials on Friday issued a statement through the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau:

"Once again Grafton is facing the challenge of being located right at the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service has predicted that the Mississippi River at Grafton will rise to the level of 31.8 feet by Monday, May 6.

"While every effort is being made to keep roads open and safe, Mayor Rick Eberlin and staff anticipate that travel in and around Grafton could be difficult. The weather is expected to be sunny and warm and several of Grafton’s unique shops, restaurants, and wineries will remain open despite high water.

"As the water recedes, Grafton’s residents and business owner’s will once again begin the process of cleaning up and welcoming you to visit this small town that has historically met the challenge of living next two these two great rivers. Grafton is a place of great beauty and fun for all - plan to visit soon.

"Grafton is Jersey County’s oldest settlement having been established in 1836. Since that time the hardy residents of Grafton have seen and weathered many occasions of high water and are very accustomed to the great river’s many phases. They won’t let a little spring rain or rising water dampen their spirits. The City will reopen as soon as the water recedes.

"Thank you for your understanding during this time. We look forward to you visiting Grafton again soon. It’s going to be a great summer."

For additional updates about businesses and highway/street conditions go to www.graftonilchamber.com.