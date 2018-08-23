Road block

× Expand photo by Theo Tate A sign prohibits trucks on Lenox Avenue.

MITCHELL | For many years, Mitchell residents have been complaining about commercial-size trucks and employee vehicles driving through the neighborhoods to enter and exit the warehouses from Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Edwardsville.

One of them is Felicia Miller.

“It’s ridiculous,” Miller said. “You can’t walk your dogs down the street; the kids can’t ride their bikes or walk to their friend’s house. I grew up in this neighborhood and it’s completely different.”

Miller started a petition to close the intersection of Lenox Avenue at Gateway Commerce Center Drive several months ago. The petition stated trucks drive too fast on Lenox Avenue, ignore stop signs and use the community as their personal trash dump.

“The solution is close the road,” Miller said. “Edwardsville owns it and the warehouses take care of it because that’s where the concrete road is. We never have concrete roads out here. It’s a small township neighborhood and we like it that way.”

Madison County Board member Helen Hawkins formed an informational meeting Aug. 1 at the Chouteau Township office to discuss the problem.

“I’m kind of stuck between a hard place and a rock because all I can do is call a fact-finding meeting to see what they want to do, where they are at and how much the roads are tore up because of this problem,” Hawkins said. “Taxpayers are paying for their roads to be fixed.”

Among the people in attendance were Madison County Engineer Mark Gvillo, Lt. Jeff Bridick of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Chouteau Township Supervisor Eddie Lee, Chouteau Highway Commissioner Jeff Scholebo, and Edwardsville Public Works director Ryan Zwijack.

“I was calling this a good neighbor meeting with the Edwardsville warehouse people and that’s what it should be — a good neighbor thing,” Hawkins said. “Let’s work together and get this thing solved so we don’t have to worry about the children or the seniors who want to take walks along there.”

There are two signs along the one-mile stretch of Lenox Avenue that prohibit trucks. Miller said the truck drivers usually ignore the signs.

“From what I was told, either the state or the county doesn’t want the signs on the main road,” she said. “So by the time these truckers with their GPS start turning and seeing our signs, it’s too late.”

The Mitchell resident said there are alternative routes for truck drivers to enter and exit the warehouses.

“They have the highway (270), they have Chain of Rocks Road and they have (Route) 111,” she said. “There are plenty of ways to get in and out of that place.”

Hawkins said she’s concerned about the safety of Mitchell Elementary students. The school is across from Lenox Avenue.

“I don’t want anything to happen to our children trying to get to school,” she said.

Miller said she hopes the traffic problems will be solved soon.

“This is where I’m staying forever,” she said. “But there’s something that has to be done. This is where I’m going to live for the rest of my life.”

Mitchell facts

Became the last village in Illinois on Route 66

Named after John Mitchell, who worked on the Alton and St. Louis Railroad

Post office opened in 1869 under the name Long Lake before changing it to Mitchell in 1892

