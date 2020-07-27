Roadwork affecting Washington Avenue in Alton

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 140 between Terra Drive and Annex Street will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning today (Monday), weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

