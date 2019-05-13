Roadwork to affect I-255 Humbert Road exit

Daily ramp and lane closures will be encountered on southbound Illinois 255, at Exit 19, the exit to Humbert Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, May 17, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These ramp and lane closures are necessary to perform bridge approach pavement repairs at the bridge carrying southbound Illinois 255 over the Kansas City Southern Railroad immediately north of the bridge over Humbert Road. Work is being completed by the department’s Day Labor Section.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

