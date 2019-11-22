Roast honors tourism titan Brett Stawar

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Roastmaster Karen Wilson introduces Stawar as Mr. Riverbend.

Stawar shared good-natured laughs throughout the evening with friends, family and business associates.

More than 200 people gathered for an evening of good-natured quips and verbal jabs aimed at Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau President Brett Stawar at the sixth annual Pride Incorporated fundraising roast Nov. 21 in the Ahlemeyer Atrium at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Roastmaster Karen Wilson moderated the evening and introduced speakers. Wilson is with State Farm insurance and is also vice president of beautification for Pride Incorporated. The organization was formed in 1966 as a nonprofit dedicated to the beautification of the 16 communities surrounding the Alton area.

Wilson introduced Stawar as Mr. Riverbend, referring to his superpowers in the area of public relations for the area. Stawar graduated from Alton High School in 1991. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in communications from SIUE. He lives in Edwardsville with his wife, Sheri, and their two sons, Blake and Shane. Stawar has been president of the tourism bureau since 2004.

“He came to Alton with powers and abilities far beyond those of other leaders,” Wilson said, drawing parallels between Stawar and Superman. “He fights a never-ending battle for tourism, valuable partnerships and the American way.”

Speakers included Stawar’s friends, business associates and family members. Stawar sat in the spotlight on the stage as they poked fun at him while sincerely praising his accomplishments at the same time.

Childhood friends Matt Schrimpf and Jesse Cox showed slides of Stawar during his childhood and in high school.

“He always had a lot of pretty girls around,” they pointed out. “But none of them dated him.”

They went on to genuinely praise Stawar and said he wants nothing more than for the people and businesses of Alton to succeed.

Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations at Phillips 66, reminisced about their work together throughout their careers. She said Stawar is always pushing the edge, believing it’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

She said because Stawar is so busy moving from one place to another promoting the area, he is often late for meetings.

“If you call Brett and he says, ‘I’m running late,’ he really means ‘I haven’t left yet,’” she said.

Cindy Roth and Ann Badasch were tourism board members when Stawar originally joined the organization. They talked about Stawar’s “grandiose ideas and his ability to get them done.”

The two explained when Stawar first came to the tourism bureau, he presented them with a list of the top 10 reasons to hire him. They then presented a humorous comparison of 10 reasons to hire him versus 10 reasons to keep him.

Rivers & Routes staff members Barbara Strack and Stephanie Tate talked about their time with Stawar and said they have determined he has contracted a disease they called polymyopictryptotourismiosis.

“Symptoms of this disease include an overactive people-pleaser gland, chronic forgetfulness, illegible penmanship and ambiguous answer syndrome,” they said.

Cory Jobe, vice president of marketing and communications for Navy Pier in Chicago, spoke of his extensive experience in working with Stawar over the years, and praised his abilities.

“He is truly a remarkable leader and one making a difference, not only in this region but across the state,” he said.

Jobe also commented on Stawar’s energy and work ethic.

“He is always on the go, always talking,” he said. “If he ran like his mouth, he would be in amazing shape.”

Stawar’s aunt Tammy Ziegler traveled from New Jersey to attend the event. She told embarrassing stories about his childhood but also noted his extensive accomplishments.

“He was the first one in our family to graduate from college,” she said. “I am extremely proud to be here honoring him tonight.”

The guest of honor was given the opportunity to have the last word of the evening. Donning a tourist’s hat and dark glasses, he poked fun back at those who had spoken throughout the evening. Speaking of Jobe, he said after the extensive work they had done together, Jobe had gone on to take a big pay raise at his next job with Navy Pier. After pausing a few moments, Stawar added, “You’re welcome.”

Stawar was given a standing ovation as he concluded by expressing his gratitude to everyone who has helped him over the years and thanking those in attendance for honoring him.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager More than 200 people attended the Pride Incorporated fundraiser roasting Brett Stawar, president of the Great Rivers & Roads Tourism Bureau. [photos by Frank Prager]

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Melissa Erker presented digitally altered pictures placing Stawar at major world events, such as the presidential inauguration.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Cory Jobe, vice president of marketing and communications for Navy Pier, traded jibes with Stawar during the evening.