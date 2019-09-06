Rosewood Heights angler hooks rare fish

× Expand Patrick McRae of Rosewood Heights holds a pallid sturgeon he hooked on the Mississippi River earlier this month. The rare fish is on the endangered species list.

A local angler reeled in an unusual catch earlier this month while fishing in the Mississippi River near the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton.

“It wasn’t just an unusual one, but an endangered one,” Patrick McRae of Rosewood Heights said.

McRae and his friend, Jake Mitchell of Moro, were on the hunt for trophy-size blue catfish on Sept. 1 when he made the unusual catch. The duo were out testing the waters prior to the inaugural Alton Catfish Classic tournament on Saturday, Sept. 14, where they hope to win the $15,000 grand prize.

McRae said the day started slowly, and the weather made for an even tougher bite. The anglers stuck with it as they “drifted” for catfish — a method where bait is suspended on the bottom beneath the boat as it slowly works down river.

After a few hours with no luck, Mitchell suggested marking a few fish with sonar and anchoring above them. Once anchored, the anglers were optimistic about catching something. After about an hour, the men only caught a couple of small fish.

“We changed positions again and the fish started biting, but they weren’t the large blue catfish we were targeting,” McRae said. “I then got a bite, more slow, a tug and when I grabbed my rod I could tell it wasn’t a blue cat.”

McRae said almost immediately after hooking it, the fish broke the surface of the water and he could tell it was a sturgeon.

“It’s not the first one I’ve caught, but it is the first pallid sturgeon,” he said.

Three species of sturgeon call local rivers home — lake sturgeon, shovelnose sturgeon and the pallid sturgeon, the latter being the least common.

“We knew that sturgeon were considered a protected species, so Jake took a picture and I returned the fish unharmed back into the river,” McRae said. “We didn’t know at the time it was a pallid sturgeon. We thought it was the more common shovelnose.”

Reports from biologists show the population of pallid sturgeon is 6,000-20,000.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, pallid sturgeon have a distinctive dinosaur-like appearance. They have a flattened snout, long slender tail and are armored with lengthwise rows of bony plates instead of scales. Their mouth is toothless and positioned under the snout for sucking small fish and invertebrates from the river bottom.

McRae and Mitchell both want to remind people of the importance of proper handling of these fish.

“It’s always best to get these fish back in the water as soon as possible,” McRae said. “Even when it comes to the blue catfish, they should be preserved. There are plenty of smaller catfish when you’re trying to catch them for food.”

Both men said best practices are to release fish 20 pounds or more back into the water.

“Larger fish protect the nest better than small ones,” Mitchell said. “They also lay more eggs and keep good genetics in the river system.”

McRae said people should be careful weighing fish, too.

“Weighing fish that are more than 40 pounds by their jaw can cause it to dislocate and keep them from being able to eat,” McRae said.

McRae said a trophy isn’t always necessary for a catch to be a “winner.”

“You don’t have keep everything you catch,” he said. “A picture’s good enough.”

Bluff City Outdoors is hosting the Alton Catfish Classic and limited space remains for the event. To register, contact the business at (618) 465-6175.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter