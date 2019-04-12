Rotary Golf Scramble set for May 18 at Rolling Hills

Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey will hold its annual Rotary Golf Scramble on Saturday, May 18, at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. Check-in time is at 11:45 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration fees are $100 per player or $400 per foursome. The entry fee includes range balls, course snacks, lunch, beverages, door prizes, and a steak dinner.

The four-person scramble will include ABC flight skins at $20 per team and mulligans at $20 per team. The cash prizes awarded for the three flights based on 20 teams are A-$500, B-$400, and C-$300. Another opportunity to win cash prizes this year is the addition of the Closest to the Pin contest on four holes. These prizes are $250 for holes No. 2, donated by Bob Eppel New & Used Golf Equipment; No. 15, donated by SmartChoice Auto Sales; No. 6, donated by Quality Buick GMC Cadillac; and No. 17, donated by Andy’s Automotive Group.

To register, contact chuckwestagency@hotmail.com or mail Chuck West Agency, P.O. Box 38, Godfrey, IL 62035.

Since 2003, the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey has held a golf outing each spring at golf courses in the area. This year the club will use the proceeds from this event to support the club’s scholarship fund. Students selected as Student of the Month are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This year’s Student of the Year will be the 22nd student to receive a scholarship from this program.

Article submitted by Larry L. Thompson