Rotary names AHS graduate Tami Wong its Student of the Year

Wong

Tami Wong, daughter of Fung Wong and Rong Chen and a graduate of Alton High School, was selected as Student of the Year for the 2018-19 school year by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. She was selected from among Students of the Month from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian high schools who were honored during the past school year.

Her selection earns her a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of her choice. She was honored at the June 3 meeting of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Wong becomes the 22nd individual selected as a Student of the Year. She was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for January and is the top student and valedictorian in her graduating class.

She has received numerous awards, including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award, Platinum Alpha Award, and selection as an outstanding member of the girls softball squad. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a participant in the Saturday Scholars program, a member of the Student Council, and a student in the minority excellence program at Alton High.

Wong has been a member of a number of student organizations, including the biology, physics, and Spanish clubs, as well as the Redbird Nest. She has been an outstanding athlete, playing a key role in the girls softball program, and was recognized by the Post-Dispatch as a Scholar Athlete in softball.

She has contributed much of her time and talents to many community service projects sponsored by the school organizations of which she is a member. Wong plans to enroll at Washington University in St. Louis, majoring in biochemistry in a pre-dental program path, and ultimately hopes to be a dentist.

In addition to Wong, other Alton High School students honored during the year included Gavin Depew, Ashlyn Green, Molly Gross, Rachel Holmes, Samuel Keller, George Lindsey, David Mathus, Claire Pohlman, Morgan Rauscher, William Schuenke, and Samantha Stendeback. Marquette Catholic students honored during the year were Payton Bradley, Kaitlyn Coles, Christopher Hartrich, Nicholas Hemann, and Greg Root. Katherine Vaughn was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Dr. Mike Bellm, principal at Alton High; Mike Slaughter, principal at Marquette Catholic; and David Schneider of Mississippi Valley Christian School were presented with plaques listing the names of the students honored from their schools.

Ashlyn Green, the September Student of the Month from Alton High, was honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member and president of the Alton High Interact Club. The award is given to a club member who has demonstrated the principles of Rotary through active participation in the club’s activities. The award includes a $300 scholarship. Tillman plans to enroll at Truman State University in the fall.

As a part of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s investment in area youth, Lewis and Clark student Rein Spahr was awarded a two-year William E. Meyers Arts and Science Scholarship at the college, enrolling in the Architectural Technology program. The scholarship is designed to help train people in technical programs to meet the area’s employment needs.

Club President Jim White praised the students.

“They represent our best hope for the future,” he said. “We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youths and we hope to continue working closely with our schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students.”

He said since the club initiated the Student of the Month program, it has awarded more than $84,000 in scholarships to the Students of the Year.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter