Illinois 3 to close today for Capt. Jake Ringering funeral procession

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the anticipated closure of Illinois 3 (Delmar) within the village of Godfrey from 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday.

This closure is required for the funeral procession and interment of Godfrey Fire Capt. Jake Ringering in Valhalla Memorial Park. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

It is anticipated this closure will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads near this closure. Motorists are strongly encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow significant additional travel time during this period between Clifton Terrace Road and Homer Adams Parkway. Advance dynamic message boards have been deployed to warn motorists in advance. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during this closure. The department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when traveling around this area.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

