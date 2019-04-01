Shells of the Month recognized for March

Two Roxana High School students from each grade level were recently honored by Midwest Members Credit Union as part of the credit union's "Shells of the Month" program.

Members of RHS faculty select the winners each month. Each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Seniors: Taylor Jackson and RaeAnn Rorie

Juniors: Tyler Gilbert and Aeriol Turner-Miller

Sophomores: Ashonna Reid and Zach Stickels

Freshmen: Bryson Presley and Emily Ogle

