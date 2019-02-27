Roxana man dies in wrong-way crash

× Expand crash

An off-duty St. Louis police officer from Roxana died and a Godfrey man was injured in a wrong-way crash Tuesday in north St. Louis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, George M. Boggs, 58, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Montana north in the southbound lanes of Missouri 367 north of Jamestown Way at 6:46 p.m. Quentin D. Sawyers, 23, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue south when he collided with Boggs’ vehicle, which tried to avoid the collision by steering to the right. The left front of Boggs’ vehicle hit the left front of Sawyers’ vehicle, and Boggs’ vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and returned to the road. A representative of the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Boggs dead at the scene of the crash at 7:03 p.m.

Sawyers sustained minor injuries and was transported to SSM Health DePaul Hospital by Christian Hospital EMS.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Boggs joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 1998. He had a wife and daughter, the newspaper's website reported.

Boggs was not wearing a seat belt; Sawyers was wearing a seat belt.

