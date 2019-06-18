Roxana police looking for missing woman

Robertson

The Roxana Police Department is seeking information from the public about a missing woman.

Karen D. Robertson, 40, was reported missing Monday. She is 5 feet, 5 inches, 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robertson was last seen leaving her residence by herself in the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Roxana at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. She drives a black Dodge Dakota pickup truck (cab only), with no truck bed attached. No license plate information was available Monday.

She is known to frequent small businesses with slot machines.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact a local law enforcement agency or the Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-2228.

