Roxana schools celebrate employee’s 90th birthday

× Expand Marcy and Bill Bohannon

When was the last time you received 300 cards on your birthday? Not Facebook posts, but actual cards?

For Roxana School District employee Bill Bohannon, his 90th birthday this month was a reminder that, sometimes, old-school birthday wishes are the best.

The district held a birthday party for him March 6 and presented him with more than 300 birthday cards from students and staff. His wife, Marcy, surprised him with the party.

Bill has worked in the Roxana School District for 52 years. He was employed as a full-time bus driver, and after 27 years of service, he retired. But after three months, he returned as a substitute driver. An opportunity came up for him to be a part-time storeroom manager at the district, and he accepted the job.

Bill is in charge of incoming items such as copy paper, office supplies and items ordered for the classrooms. He delivers those items to offices and classrooms in the buildings. His love for keeping busy is what has kept him working.

“Bill is truly an amazing and rare individual,” Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said. “He truly cares about others and goes above and beyond when he is at work or helping others in his family or community. He is known in every school because he regularly delivers orders and supplies.

“He does not miss an opportunity to greet staff and students and he is recognized for his gentle spirit and positive energy. He does an outstanding job and exemplifies the best qualities of any individual and employee.”

“The Roxana School District is certainly blessed to have Bill as a part of our school family.”

