Roxana seniors awarded Delta Theta Tau scholarships

Two local high school students, Jake Golenor and Matt Marcuzzo, were awarded a 2020 Delta Theta Tau college scholarship by Vicki Graham, president of the local chapter, Kappa Omicron in Wood River.

Golenor is the son of Jim and Debbie Golenor of Rosewood Heights and is a senior at Roxana High School. He will be attending Lewis and Clark Community College majoring in process operations technology.

Marcuzzo, also a senior at Roxana High School, plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College majoring in business. He is the son of Dave and Kim Marcuzzo of Rosewood Heights.

Delta Theta Tau Sorority Inc. is a national philanthropic women’s organization with chapters throughout the United States. In addition to the scholarship program, the local Kappa Omicron chapter volunteers hundreds of hours toward community needs. For the past 55 years, the chapter has also hosted an eighth-grade graduation dance for the Roxana Junior High School students.

