Roxana students earn musical recognition

Two Roxana High School students, Robert Phillips and Caleb Sutton, have been selected to perform at the Illinois Music Education Association’s All-State concerts Feb. 1 in Peoria.

The concerts comprise 1,500 selected choir, band, and orchestra students representing about 300 schools. Students were selected through an audition process as a representation of the best musicians in each of the nine Illinois Music Education Association districts. Students are selected for the All-State Choirs after receiving the highest audition scores for their voice part in the state. Of these students, the Honors Chorus is made up of those who receive the top scores. Phillips qualified for the Honors Chorus, and Sutton qualified for the All-State Choir. Both juniors are active members of the Roxana Choir program, under the direction of Erin Falloon.

All-State musicians and their directors will attend the 2020 Illinois Music Education Conference from Jan. 29-Feb. 1. While the directors are attending professional development sessions, students will rehearse with other students for the conference’s culminating concert.

Being selected for All-State ensembles gains the attention of many colleges that offer scholarship possibilities for these students. It also gives students an opportunity to work with other outstanding musicians and be under the direction of nationally known conductors.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter