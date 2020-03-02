Roxana students participate in dental education sessions

× Expand A fourth-year SIU School of Dental Medicine student performs a non-invasive screening on a second-grade student during a National Children’s Dental Health Month event.

Throughout February, more than 260 students from Roxana South Primary School engaged in interactive oral health education sessions and received free non-invasive screenings from dental students at the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. The school annually welcomes kindergarten and second-grade students from local classrooms in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

“We want to make a positive impression on children and establish a dental home for them early to promote prevention over intervention,” said Katie Kosten, assistant professor and director of community dentistry. “We use National Children’s Dental Health Month as an opportunity to educate kids on basic oral principles and identify any issues with their teeth that parents need to be aware of.”

Third-year students led interactive education activities that included practicing brushing and flossing on animal characters, creating a hand mold, identifying good and bad foods for teeth, and spinning a question-and-answer wheel.

Fourth-year dental students practiced their clinical skills, built rapport with patients and served the community in a meaningful way by offering free dental screenings. The aspiring dentists conducted screenings for those students with signed consent forms, under the supervision of a licensed dental faculty. Screenings offer an important non-invasive check of the teeth for the benefit of the students and their guardians.

“What I love most about dentistry is the teaching aspect,” said Lexi Nash, a third-year student from Lebanon. “It’s important to work with children and give them a positive dental experience. It’s one of the most rewarding feelings when you take a child who was timid and shy and offer interaction and fun that makes them excited to be your friend and show you their teeth.”

Even for students who do not plan to pursue pediatric dentistry, the opportunity to develop their clinical and interpersonal skills with children is beneficial for their career.

“Working with children has expanded my experience as a clinician,” said Michelle Hickey, a fourth-year dental student from Lyle. “For kids, you have to explain things in an understandable and catchy way, since they want to know exactly what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. It’s important to develop those communication skills because they can apply in any dental practice.”

