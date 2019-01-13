Roxana students recognized for scholarly success

× Expand photo courtesy Roxana School District Roxana Senior High School students (from front to back) Victoria Tarpley, Michaela Tarpley, Abigail Kurth, Emma Cress, Colin Dailey, Abigail Stahlhut, and Jacob Acker are Illinois State Scholars for 2019-20.

Each year since its inception in 1958, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission has recognized Illinois high school students for being “the best of the best.” This year, seven Roxana Senior High School students joined approximately 21,000 honorees who have been honored for their academic achievements by the commission.

Principal Jason Dandurand announced the names of these seven students from the graduating class of 2019 being recognized as 2019-20 Illinois State Scholars. They include Jacob Acker, Emma Cress, Colin Dailey, Abigail Kurth, Abigail Stahlhut, Michaela Tarpley, and Victoria Tarpley.

And when asked, Dandurand had nothing but praise for these students.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff at Roxana High School, I’d like to congratulate these seven students on this prestigious accolade,” he said. “We are very proud of their academic achievement over the years and this honor that has been bestowed on them by ISAC is a culmination of their hard work and preparation in and outside the classroom.”

State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank, and represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from 757 high schools. The recognition does not include a monetary prize, but honorees receive a congratulatory letter and a personalized certificate of achievement.

Honorees can also download a digital badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.

ISAC’s mission is to help college accessible and affordable for Illinois families.

“In this 60th year of the Illinois State Scholar Program, we commend another class of outstanding students that will lead us into the future,” said Eric Zarnikow, the organization’s executive director.

“Congratulations to these scholars for their hard work and accomplishments, and congratulations to the families, principals, teachers, counselors, coaches, mentors, and all of the other individuals who not only help our students find the path that will allow them to flourish, but also support them every step of the way,” he added.

A list of the 2019-20 Illinois State Scholars can be found on ISAC’s website.

