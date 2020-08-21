Royal Banks acquires branches in Granite City and Jerseyville

Royal Banks of Missouri completed its acquisition of two banking offices from First Bank. The offices are in Granite City and Jerseyville.

The transaction increases Royal Banks to 13 full- and limited-service offices throughout Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. The company deposits have grown to $730 million.

“We are excited to add two wonderful communities to our market areas,” President and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Baden said. “The staff, led by Jamie Hoge in Granite City and Sharon Cameron in Jerseyville, were amazing during the transition. They are a great fit to our client-focused operating model. As I’ve said many times, we are very proud of our community bank roots and I think Jerseyville and Granite City are great fits for our bank.”

Earlier this year, the transaction was approved by the FDIC, the Missouri Division of Finance and the Illinois Division of Banking.

“We were able to work smoothly with our regulatory partners to gain the needed approvals,” Baden said. “Paul Cambridge of Armstrong Teasdale led our legal efforts. I’m truly grateful for his guidance.”

