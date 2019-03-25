Run, Alton, run: Photos from this weekend's half marathon

WHAT: Alton Half Marathon and 5K

WHEN: Saturday, March 23

WHERE:  Alton Riverfront Park

WHY:  The annual half marathon is a kickoff to spring of sorts for the Alton area. Runners and walkers gathered at Alton's Riverfront Park for the race, which began at 8 a.m. It was a clean sweep for the state of Missouri, as Omar Abdi of St. Louis took first place with a time of 1:15:51, Jeremy Collins of O’Fallon, Missouri took second place with a time of 1:16:42, and Nick Barron of St. Louis took third place with a time of 1:17:28. The race was sponsored by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Scott Credit Union, Duke Bakery, Alton Memorial Hospital and Best Western Premier Alton - St. Louis Area Hotel.