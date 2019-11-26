Alton 5K boosts efforts of Givin’ It All For Guts

Givin’ It All For Guts, a local nonprofit supporting research of Crohn’s disease, colitis and inflammatory bowel disease at Washington University in St. Louis, recently held its annual 5K event in Alton.

About 100 runners and walkers participated. The organization anticipates the revenue generated from the 5K to bring overall donations to more than $40,000.

The organization’s mission is to support individuals seeking a cure for Crohn’s disease and colitis through research and compassion. Its board has contributed more than 1,700 volunteer hours, donated patient care bags to local physician offices, and recently increased its outreach to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Givin’ It All For Guts partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba, director of the IBD Program and Research at Washington University. Ciorba and his team are committed to the goal of advancing IBD research, clinical care, and education.

