Safety concerns force thrift store's closure

Last month, a complex drama went down in Granite City.

Blessed Threads Thrift Shop and Resource Center, a store that offers affordable clothing and essential resources to those in need, was at the center of controversy when store owner Christa Funderburk was asked by a neighboring business owner to pack up and move her shop.

“Before Thanksgiving, the store was broken into,” Funderburk said. “Two days later, we got a call from the building owners saying that we had to move. When I asked why, we were told that a neighboring property manager called to complain, and they felt that the people we serve are a safety and health concern.”

The property manager, who wants to remain anonymous, said it has nothing to do with the shop’s business hours or clientele, but what’s happening after the store is closed.

“They are in the dumpsters,” the manager said. “The ladies who work for me will go and throw their trash out and they get cursed out by people in the dumpsters. If someone gets hurt, I get sued and those businesses owners get sued, we’re screwed.”

Funderburk has called the property manager’s actions inexcusable.

“For the last nine years, a lady has sat on a bench outside asking for money, but once we got there, she was for some reason asked by the property manager to not come back. When the property manager and I first met, they told me the homeless would sleep outside. They were hoping to deter me away from renting the space. I found out this was said to everyone else who was looking to rent the space prior to us as well,” Funderburk said.

“It saddens me that someone can look at another human being and say that they pose health risks and safety concerns,” she said. “We didn’t do anything different than anybody else, except allow them in. If our homeless friends came in and needed clothes, they got it. If they needed food, we fed them. They need to be treated like any other human being. I have no idea why our neighbor felt their health and safety was at risk. They used our break-in as an excuse.”

Funderburk and her husband, Ronald, began Blessed Threads in November 2017 out of their retirement fund at Rivers of Life Community Church. After rapid growth and success, they opened their Pontoon location at 3901 Lake Drive, then expanded to Granite City in August 2018.

The Granite City community rallied behind Funderburk in support once she broke the news on Facebook about the shop’s forced departure.

“We actually prevented people from picketing the property manager’s stores,” Funderburk said. “They were almost ready to riot. Being who we are, I told them no, but I truly appreciate the support.”

Blessed Threads was averaging about 1,000 transactions a month and helped bring customers to other small businesses in the shopping complex, she said.

“The other shops did not want us to leave,” Funderburk said. “They were appreciative of the business we brought in. Being forced out hurt us financially. We did not have the intention of opening in August, then moving out in November.”

In addition to clothes, hot meals and hygienic necessities, Blessed Threads also provides people with resources to find housing, jobs and transportation. Funderburk has a passion for helping others and said she hopes Blessed Threads will shine a light on Granite City’s poverty level.

“I am an open book and have nothing to hide,” Funderburk said. “I don’t have time for that, and I think that is why so many people support us. My intentions are clear on what I want to do. People who can look at another human being and say, ‘You make me feel unsafe. You put my health at risk. Stay away.’ These people overshadow those of us who are trying to break that cycle.

“We just want to help people. I think what aggravated people is that we shined a light on a problem that people don’t like to talk about. We have been told that nobody talks about the homeless in Granite City like we do.”

Funderburk is talking with another property manager and plans to reopen a Granite City location soon.

“We might not be in Granite City right now, but this is not permanent,” she said. “We will be back as soon as we can and ready to help out even more people. We can never lose sight of why Blessed Threads began.”

