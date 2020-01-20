Salvation Army opens daytime warming centers

Salvation Army logo

The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime warming centers as a result of the excessive cold advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Warming center locations are activated when an advisory is issued when the cold index is expected to reach 32 degrees or air temperature reaches below freezing. A cold warning is issued when the cold index is expected to reach at least 32 degrees for two consecutive days with a minimum cold index no lower than 32 degrees at night or if a cold advisory is expected to last four or more days.

The Salvation Army Corps will operate warming centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A corps is The Salvation Army’s worship centers.

Regional warming centers

Alton Corps

Community Center

525 Alby St.

Alton

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

Services provided: Hydration and snacks

Belleville Corps Community Center

20 Glory Place

Belleville

9 a.m. – 4 p.m Monday-Friday

Services provided: Hydration and snacks

Lunch Meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday

East St. Louis Corps

Community Center

616 N. 16th St.

East St. Louis

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Services provided: hydration

