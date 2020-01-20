Salvation Army opens daytime warming centers

Salvation Army logo
The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime warming centers as a result of the excessive cold advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
Warming center locations are activated when an advisory is issued when the cold index is expected to reach 32 degrees or air temperature reaches below freezing. A cold warning is issued when the cold index is expected to reach at least 32 degrees for two consecutive days with a minimum cold index no lower than 32 degrees at night or if a cold advisory is expected to last four or more days.
The Salvation Army Corps will operate warming centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A corps is The Salvation Army’s worship centers.
Regional warming centers
Alton Corps
Community Center
525 Alby St.
Alton
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Services provided: Hydration and snacks
Belleville Corps Community Center
20 Glory Place
Belleville
9 a.m. – 4 p.m Monday-Friday
Services provided: Hydration and snacks
Lunch Meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday
East St. Louis Corps
Community Center
616 N. 16th St.
East St. Louis
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Services provided: hydration