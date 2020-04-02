Salvation Army prepares to help more families during pandemic

Salvation Army logo

The Salvation Army Midland Division is working closely with state agencies to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is in regular communication with local emergency management agencies and managers in communities throughout the Midland Division, which includes Missouri and Southern Illinois. Trained Salvation Army emergency response staff remain committed to doing the most good for neighbors in need. The Salvation Army, with its corps community centers, will remain open to provide prepacked food, in bags or boxes, to minimize person-to-person contact. Locations have transitioned to outdoor drive-through/pickup or door pickup for food boxes. Several locations that offer hot meal programs have transitioned to grab-and-go meals in pre-packaged containers that can be picked up at the door. Food services available at the following locations:

Illinois

Alton Corps Community Center: Food pantry, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday

Belleville Corps Community Center: Food pantry, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday

East St. Louis Community Center: Food pantry, 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday

Granite City Corps Community Center: Food pantry, 1-2:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

All unlisted Corps community centers and social service sites can be contacted directly for a list of ongoing services.

Shelters

Salvation Army shelters will remain fully operational. Safety plans have been established to meet the needs of each location. Arrangements have been made to separately house residents who are symptomatic and to implement social distancing where possible.

All thrift stores are closed until further notice.

