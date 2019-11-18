Santa’s helpers to converge on downtown Granite City

Last year, Granite City saw the birth of a new holiday tradition, thanks to the planning and coordination of Brenda Whitaker, Judi Kapp, Mechelle Smith and many others. The first Elf Walk took place in the downtown area, where attendees were invited to enjoy an afternoon of holiday-themed events, games and fun. The events included Christmas karaoke, face-painting, live performances by the Alfresco Rising Stars, ugly sweater contests, vendor sales and a stroll down Candy Cane Lane, where one would need to visit local businesses (Elf Stops) on a map and collect sweets, treats and stickers. Once all the stops on the map were frequented, a prize would be waiting at the Holly Jolly Stage.

Because the Elf Walk was such a big success, the community cannot wait for the next one from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. I had a special opportunity to chat with Cornelius, one of Santa’s elves. He likes to think of himself as the head elf, but no matter his ranking, he has a lot in store for the second annual Elf Walk.

Hi, Cornelius! We are excited for you to come back to Granite City!

Thank you! Speaking on behalf of all of Santa’s helpers, we are so excited to be back again this year in downtown Granite City on Dec. 7. Last year as you may remember, we had over 500 people come out to celebrate with us. It was so much fun, and I am sure this year will be, too.

What can we expect at this year’s Elf Walk?

Along with our friends, Granite City townspeople and business owners, we have added new surprises for this year, but we don’t want to say. That would ruin the surprise! You will have to come out and experience it for yourself!

What are you looking forward to the most about the Elf Walk?

When Santa told us that we were having our very own day in Granite City, we were so excited because normally, we cannot be seen, but on this special day, everyone can see the elves and we get to meet all of our friends and have fun while getting downtown ready for the holiday season.

Why do you think an event like the Elf Walk is beneficial to Granite City?

We love seeing the townspeople out and about being together. It reminds us of simpler times before everyone became so busy. On this day, we all get the chance to slow down and remember what it was like to be a kid again.

I can’t handle the anticipation! Can you give us any hint at all about what to expect?

We are anxiously awaiting the big day, but if you would like a sneak peek, you should visit downtown from time to time. You will see that some of Santa’s helpers have already been hard at work, but everything will come together on Saturday, Dec. 7. We hope you will join us for a day of fun, food and frolic as we sparkle up downtown Granite City, making memories for all!

