Santa Train is coming to town

Rudy The Tank Engine will be part of the Santa Train coming to Godfrey this Sunday.

It might not be the night before Christmas yet, but area families will still have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus when the Kansas City Southern Railroad Holiday Express train comes to Godfrey this weekend carrying none other than the jolly old elf himself. The Santa Train will consist of Rudy The Tank Engine decked out in its cheerful Christmas lights along with festively decorated train cars and a caboose carrying Santa.

The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Parking will be available in the north Lewis and Clark Community College student parking lot on the west end of Elm Street on campus. Signs will direct drivers from the college entrance to the parking area.

The Holiday Express delivers its yuletide spirit throughout the Midwest annually, but this is the first time in six years it will be stopping in this area. Keith Sherman, a member of Godfrey’s special projects sewer committee, says he has coordinated the event in the past and made special arrangements with Santa to stop in Godfrey this year.

“The train has been running for 30 years but has only stopped in St. Louis the past few years,” he says.

He says the train’s past local stops have been popular.

“The last time it stopped here in town, we had 1,127 kids visit Santa,” he says.

Rumor has it the large turnout was what caused Santa to put this area on his list for a follow-up visit.

Children will get to meet and talk to Santa when he arrives in the caboose of Santa Train.

Sherman says he has always been interested in trains and was formerly president of the GM&O Historical Society, a national organization involved in maintaining the legacy of trains and the GM&O railroad. His interest in trains, along with his position in the village, led to his role as coordinator for the local Holiday Express event.

The visit promises to be an exciting holiday activity for children of all ages, as well as parents and grandparents. Santa’s live reindeer will be at the Lewis and Clark parking area. Children can have parents take their pictures with the reindeer but Santa says that for safety reasons, the reindeer will stay on the ground and not fly that day.

Buses will transport attendees to the train location on the tracks at the nearby Pearl Street crossing. Three buses will be running at all times to transport families to and from the train location.

At the train, Santa will be waiting in the caboose. Children can get out and actually meet and talk to Santa himself. A fire engine will also be at the location for everyone to see up close.

Picture opportunities will continue at the train site.

“Bring your camera,” Sherman says. “Kids can have their pictures taken there with the fire engine and with Santa.”

The specially decorated train will also include a box car with a model railroad running in it for kids to see. In addition, the Salvation Army will serve hot cocoa.

The event is free, but the Salvation Army will have a red kettle out and any donations will actually be tripled.

“Gerard Fischer of American Family Insurance is matching kettle donations up to $1,000,” Sherman explains. “In addition, American Family Insurance will match every dollar Gerard donates, making a total donation of three dollars for every dollar in the kettle.”

Santa is excited to be visiting Godfrey on the train for the first time in many years. Reports are that his eyes are twinkling and his little round belly is shaking with laughter like a bowl full of jelly. Santa says Riverbend children have been especially good and he’s looking forward to hearing what each and every one wants for Christmas this year.

