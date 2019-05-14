Santino's Steak & Pasta House set to open by Alton Square Mall

× Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A sign hangs above the entrance at 180 E. Center Drive announcing plans for the new restaurant, Santino's Steak & Pasta House.

The restaurant building adjacent Alton Square Mall will soon have a new flavor -- Italian, specifically.

Recently home to The Perfect 10 Pub & Grill and 4204 Main Street Brewing before that, the building at 180 E. Center Drive in Alton is the new home of Santino’s Steak & Pasta House. Small signs were recently hung above the entrance to the building and on the side facing busy Homer M. Adams Parkway to announce the coming of the new restaurant.

The influence of owner Sonny Asani’s mother on his new business is apparent. Not only will the restaurant incorporate a number of her recipes, but the name itself, Santino’s, is a nod to his upbringing in Macedonia with an Italian mother and Albanian father.

“My mom is Italian. She used to call me Santino as a kid,” he said. “I used to play marbles with the kids outside, and she’d go to the window and she’d look at me, she’d say, ‘Santino, Santino!’

“She’d say, ‘Go buy me a loaf of pane and bottiglia di vino’ -- go get me a loaf of bread and a bottle of wine from the store downstairs. She used to call me Santino all the time, so that’s where it comes from.”

It’s not the first venture into the restaurant business for Asani. In fact, Asani is a veteran of the industry, having worked his way up the chain after moving to the United States when he was a teenager. He began as a dishwasher and worked as a busboy, waiter, bartender and chef before opening his first restaurant nearly 25 years ago.

Santino’s will be his 17th restaurant, but his first in the Alton area. Until recently he was part-owner of Tuscany Steak & Pasta House in Decatur, Ill., and has owned other restaurants in Clinton, Ill., and Tuscola, Ill., among others.

He said Alton appealed to him for the community, and the location of the building.

“I like this area,” he said. “I have some friends in this area. One time, I drove by and I saw the building was closed. I fell in love with the town and the building is beautiful, a nice, clean area. So, I believe my restaurants, my food, my service will go well in town.”

Asani described the menu as “nice, authentic Italian,” drawing both on his mother’s recipes as well as his own experience in the industry. Along with American offerings like steaks and pork chops, Asani said the restaurant will offer homemade Italian favorites such as braciole, lasagna, manicotti and cannelloni.

“All the sauces are going to be made here, and everything from scratch,” he said.

Asani said the atmosphere will be casual and family-oriented, and the food will be reasonably priced. Alton Mayor Brant Walker is among those looking forward to the restaurant’s arrival.

“It looks like we’re in for another outstanding dining experience in our community,” Walker said.

Crews were at the property this week working on the interior of the building, and Asani said paint for the interior and exterior, new carpeting and new furnishings are among the things on the agenda in the coming weeks. He’s set an aggressive timeline of opening in mid-June -- shooting for June 15, Asani said, or June 20 at the latest.

Once open, Santino’s will serve lunch and dinner and offer a brunch buffet on Sundays. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Asani also said he plans to invite the entire community to the restaurant for a free buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. ahead of the grand opening. Plans for that event will be made public as the grand opening nears, he said.