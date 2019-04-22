SAR chapter honors local high school seniors

× Expand Members of the chapter color guard posed with award recipients

The General George Rogers Clark Chapter, Illinois Society Sons of the American Revolution, recognized outstanding seniors from local high schools on April 19 at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville.

Each student received the Outstanding Citizenship Lapel Pin and a certificate. The SAR Outstanding Citizenship Award is presented to recognize the recipient’s furthering of American citizenship principles. The student is nominated by the high school for the student’s overall scholarship and citizenship.

The following students were recognized with SAR Outstanding Citizenship Awards: Danielle Wojcik, North Greene High School; David Mathus, Alton High School; Micheala Burrows, Greenfield High School; Ryan Croxford, Jersey Community High School; Shawn McKee, East Alton-Wood River High School; Kaleb Ware, Marquette Catholic High School; Jeremy Frazier, Litchfield Senior High School; Andrew Wyatt, Metro East Lutheran High School; Keith Carlock, Nokomis High School; Jared Speer, Triad High School; Jacqueline Forys, Bond County Community Unit No. 2 High School; Lindsey Miller, Gillespie High School; Joshua Knight, Carrollton High School; Cole Diesen, Highland High School; Brayden Shirley, Civic Memorial High School; Victoria Tarpley, Roxana Senior High School; Jonah Schell, Mississippi Valley Christian High School; Kaleigh Taylor, Mount Olive High School; Grace Nolte, Brussels High School; and Steven Thyer, Bunker Hill High School.

Ryan Croxford of Jersey Community High School received the chapter’s $500 scholarship. The scholarship was presented in honor of longtime member Charles Burgess, who passed away in 2016.

Schools nominated students based on their dependability, cooperative spirit, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values, and patriotism.

“The SAR has been instrumental in promoting the qualities of dependability, cooperation, leadership and patriotism in the community and nationwide for many years,” GGRC Chapter Chairman John Stanton said. “We are pleased to honor these outstanding students.”

For more information, contact Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

