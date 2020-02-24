SAR chapter welcomes state president at East Alton awards banquet

× Expand Essay award chairman Eric Reelitz presented essay winner Kyra Wells with a certificate and monetary award.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter Sons of the American Revolution hosted its annual awards banquet Feb. 20 at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. The chapter was proud to welcome Illinois SAR Society State President Richard Chamblin to the dinner.

Kelly Obernuefemann of Lewis and Clark Community College presented A 20th Century Woman in the 18th Century, an interesting program on Eliza Lucas Pinckney.

Essay award chairman Eric Reelitz presented the chapter essay award to Kyra Wells, a junior at Greenville High School. Her essay will compete at state.

Chapter Vice President Richard Ruedin was presented the Sherman Medal for leadership.

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter has been active in the area since its organization in February 1986. Chapter activities include sponsorship of a Little League baseball team, honoring heroic deeds of first responders and brave citizens, recognizing JROTC and ROTC cadets, recognizing outstanding American history teachers and Outstanding Citizens from high schools, participating in Wreaths Across America, honoring Eagle Scouts, presenting historic flag programs, and identifying and marking Revolutionary War patriot graves. Additional information is available on the chapter website or by calling Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

× Expand Chapter president Robert Ridenour (right) presents a leadership award to Richard Ruedin.

× Expand Dr. Kelly Obernuefemann presented the program.