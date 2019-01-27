Saving the date

× Expand photo by Andrew Richards The cast of Alton Little Theater’s production of Michael Madden’s “Maybe This Time” takes a coffee break from rehearsing. They are (from left) Tiffani Bowen (Female Brain), Sawyer Burton (Male Brain), Brant McCance (Roger), Gail Drillinger (Kathleen), Lee Cox (Sandra) and Kevin Frakes (Frank). [photo by Andrew Richards]

Anyone who has been on a bad date or two can tell you they have never heard anybody’s thoughts on said date.

But that’s all about to change.

Alton Little Theater’s production of Michael Madden’s “Maybe This Time” comes to the stage for a special event weekend Friday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 3. The play will show audience members what really goes on in the brains of four daters as they go on blind dates at a coffee bar.

The production is a directors’ showcase that features ALT’s 86th season directors Gail Drillinger, Lee Cox, Brant McCance and Kevin Frakes as daters Kathleen, Sandra, Roger and Frank, respectively, while the two “talking” brains who act out and speak what each person is actually thinking will be portrayed by Sawyer Burton and Tiffani Bowen. Cox, who is also serving as coordinator for the show, said Nick Trapp will also portray a local barista in the production instead of employing sound effects.

And playwright Madden will be on hand on opening night for a question-and-answer session after the show.

“It’s a little intimidating to have the writer present at the show, but also thrilling,” Cox said. “As a writer myself, I can appreciate how difficult it is to have someone else put their ‘spin’ on your work, but I also think Michael will be able to ‘sell’ this show many times over, and so he will witness many interpretations different directors will have.

“I think everyone will agree that this play entertains and moves people to laughter and self-recognition over and over again,” Cox adds.

The idea for writing “Maybe This Time” came to Madden after he began online dating in 2010 after 30 years in long-term relationships.

“Dating was new, challenging, stimulating and complicated to me. Seeing dates and myself trying to put forth the best but still reasonably ‘authentic’ versions of ourselves out to a stranger was both illuminating and fascinating.

“I decided to write about it and it eventually turned into a play,” Madden said. “I think because of the play, I pay even more attention to social interactions and try to read people and their cues as accurately as possible.”

Madden didn’t always write plays, but he was surrounded by the entertainment business growing up. His parents were involved in church musicals and had their own vaudeville troupe that entertained throughout the St. Louis area for 30 years.

His sister Sharon has been a working actress in New York and Los Angeles since 1966, and has taught acting at Loyola Marymount University in L.A. for 10 years.

Madden graduated from Logan Chiropractic University with a doctorate in chiropractic in 1980. As a chiropractor, he wrote a book and gave seminars throughout California and Nevada. After an auto accident in 1998, Madden sold his chiropractic clinic in La Mesa, Calif.

It wasn’t until 2012 when he decided to take an acting class that he “found an area of enthusiastic interest, creativity and fulfillment.”

Madden began to act in plays and films and over time directing, writing and eventually producing followed. “Maybe This Time” (its original title was “It Had To Be You” but was changed in 2018) was written in 2016, and Madden produced and directed it in two cities in 2017-2018: San Diego and St. Louis.

It was here at the Gaslight Theatre where active ALT board member Kathy Bredenkoetter viewed the show and contacted Madden’s sister. His sister gave his information to Cox, who started the ball rolling to get it shown at the Showplace.

The show highlights miscommunication and misunderstanding, Madden says.

“It shows how often people misinterpret the nuances of words and body language: how things happen that shouldn’t and worse, how things sometimes don’t happen that should,” he says. “It’s a play that mostly makes people laugh but also makes them think and hope.”

The “brains” reflect on the current world of dating as the play shows it.

Burton says fear can sometimes play a role when putting yourself out there on a date.

“Often times, people fear putting themselves out there for fear of rejection,” Burton says. “And a lot of people don’t remember that fear is what drives us all as well.”

Bowen says having the brains in the show adds a distinctive element.

“It’s nice to see whenever we first meet somebody we don’t really show them how we actually are, so we need the brains to show the audience physically who these people actually are,” Bowen says.

The “daters” say there’s still a chance for optimism in the dating world.

“Be resilient and gain hope,” Cox says.

“You’ve got to get out there and give it a shot,” Drillinger says.

“It’s just about being resilient,” McCance says.

“Don’t give up,” Frakes says. “You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs.” He laughs. “And sometimes it comes when we don’t even expect it and we are not even trying.”

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. A free libation will be included in the $20 ticket price.

The production is recommended for ages 16 and above.

Tickets can be obtained through the ALT Box Office at (618) 462-3205 or online at altonlittletheater.org.

