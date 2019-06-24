Saving the swimmers: Prather Elementary students learn about protecting sea turtles’ marine habitats

× Expand photo courtesy of Allison Downing Prather kindergarteners show off their new bags at the school’s annual summer send-off carnival. Downing asked the students to bring in old t-shirts so they can be recycled into new bags. The idea is to keep plastic bags out of the oceans.

Granite City School District 9 Title I Teacher and Recycling Coordinator Allison Downing has a lifelong passion for sea turtles.

She has been sharing her love and interest for them with her Prather Elementary School students by working on a couple different projects.

“I thought it would be neat to teach the students about sea turtles and ways they can help protect them,” Downing said. “The students have been collecting their old crayons and peeling them so that they can be melted down into new crayons. My daughters will use the crayons our students have prepared and recycle them into new crayons in the shape of sea turtles this summer. After the crayons are melted into new sea turtle crayons, we will donate them to a sea turtle rescue group that I have been acquainted with for the past few years called Sea Turtle Trackers. They will use the crayons at their community outreach events to help educate people about sea turtles and how we can protect them.”

Another project involved turning old shirts into bags at the school’s year-end Summer Send-Off.

“I asked the students to bring in an old t-shirt so that we could recycle them into new bags,” Downing said. “The idea is that the bags they made will take the place of using plastic bags, and in turn help to keep them out of our oceans. The bags turned out great, and the students now have a more direct way to help sea turtles.”

Downing plans to do these projects each year and said she believes they will have a beneficial impact on students because many express interest and excitement from the beginning.

Helping sea turtles has become more than just a hobby for Downing.

“This project is important to me because I believe we need to be more aware of how our daily activities affect our environment, even on a global level,” she said. “I also believe it is very important to teach children to appreciate, care for and respect animals and our environment. It is also equally important to teach them that they can make a difference in the world, even with seemingly small acts, no matter how old we are.

“I would love for people to know that sea turtles have been on earth for more than 100 million years, surviving even when dinosaurs became extinct,” Downing added. “They cannot retract their head and legs into their shells. They can live to be about 80 years old and spend the majority of their time in the ocean. The exception is when females come to land to lay eggs. Once she lays her clutch, she will not return to tend to them. Only about 1 in 1,000 sea turtles makes it to adulthood, which adds to our need to help protect them. People should not leave holes on beaches; they should not ever disturb a nesting turtle or the eggs/nest and people should keep lights to a minimum on the beach.”

In addition to the projects, Downing also set up a virtual field trip for the students.

“We viewed a Facebook live session with the coordinator of Sea Turtle Trackers, Theresa Arenholz,” Downing said. “She, along with another volunteer, told our students all about their rescue and gave them some information about sea turtles. They also showed the students a live sea turtle nest, shell and skull. I loved that they talked with the students about different ways they can help the environment and marine life. This was a neat experience, and I am very thankful for Theresa’s help. It was very educational.”

× Expand Prather kindergartener Zayne Barnes makes his new bag.