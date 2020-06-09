Scavenger hunt takes place of Route 66 Festival

Edwardsville city logo

Edwardsville Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday the Take a Drive Scavenger Hunt to help fill the spot of that canceled Route 66 Festival this year.

Print off the hunt list and travel around the community any time between Friday, June 12, and Sunday, June 14, to hunt for all the topics on the list.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, the scavenger hunt will have five great prizes. All prize packages comprise gift cards purchased from local businesses.

Fastest to the Finish Prize is a $50 value and goes to the first group to upload their entry form completed with all 30 regular topic photos and all 10 extra entry photos. The entry form will mark the time and date submitted.

is a $50 value and goes to the first group to upload their entry form completed with all 30 regular topic photos and all 10 extra entry photos. The entry form will mark the time and date submitted. Best In Show Prize has a $75 value and will go to the group that has the most votes for their decorated car. Each group that decorates their car and uploads their photo will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page where voting will take place to get the most “likes” and win this great prize package.

has a $75 value and will go to the group that has the most votes for their decorated car. Each group that decorates their car and uploads their photo will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page where voting will take place to get the most “likes” and win this great prize package. Scavenger Hunt Prizes will be awarded through a drawing from all entries of the completed list (at least 27 of the 30) and any extra entries earned from the “extra credit” list. The top prize package is worth $125. There are two smaller prize packages worth $75 and $50 each.

The picture-taking scavenger hunt has 40 total topic/items on a list that will be released at 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page and their website page. Each team then hits the road to find things around the community that fit the “hint” on the list and take a photo. You can complete the first portion of this hunt in any surrounding community and you don’t have to be from Edwardsville to participate. You need to find at least 27 of the 30 main topics/items over the entire weekend and upload those photos to your entry form online by the deadline of 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Use the link found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on the website to upload your photos to your entry form. There is an extra credit category of 10 items that are specific to the Edwardsville city limits. Those uploaded photos will get you an extra entry in the drawing for each one you complete.

“We are always looking for ways to get people out having fun in our wonderful community. Now, during these different social-distancing times, we find ourselves having to get even more creative,” said Trina Vetter, special events coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department. “This is a great way to encourage people to have fun and to really look and see the community around us.”

This is free to participate in and hopefully will become an annual event as part of the Route 66 festivities, if response is positive.

Follow Edwardsville Park and Recreation on their @EdwardsvilleParksAndRec Facebook page for more information.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter